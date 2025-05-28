Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.68 and traded as high as C$13.38. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$13.32, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

Big Banc Split Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.85 million and a PE ratio of 333.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.68.

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,975.00%.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.