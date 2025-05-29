Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Five Below from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.15.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. Five Below has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $141.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1,097.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 246.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 61.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

