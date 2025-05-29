Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $61.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,380,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,284,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,987,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,477,000 after buying an additional 3,092,576 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $53.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

