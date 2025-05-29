Maxim Group Boosts Defi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Price Target to $7.00

Defi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Maxim Group from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 87.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Defi Technologies from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Defi Technologies Stock Performance

About Defi Technologies

DEFT opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. Defi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

