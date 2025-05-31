HC Wainwright Downgrades Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Neutral

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s FY2029 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

SVRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Savara from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Savara from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Savara Price Performance

Savara stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $395.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.44. Savara has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

