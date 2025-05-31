Telsey Advisory Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Price

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “cautious” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other news, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $47,938.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,107.10. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $264,606.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,373.92. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock worth $537,790 in the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,868,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,689,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 269.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,229,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,683,000 after buying an additional 3,813,210 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,775,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

