Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for QXO (QXO)

QXO (NASDAQ: QXO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/18/2025 – QXO is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2025 – QXO was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/12/2025 – QXO is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2025 – QXO is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2025 – QXO is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

QXO Stock Up 5.3%

QXO stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. QXO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $157.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in QXO by 57.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of QXO by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QXO during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QXO by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QXO in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

