Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley raised Runway Growth Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Trading Down 0.2%

RWAY opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $385.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 45.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.