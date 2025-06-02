Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 64,752 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.1% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $203.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

