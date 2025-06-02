Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Receives $25.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CURB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Curbline Properties Price Performance

Shares of CURB opened at $22.70 on Friday. Curbline Properties has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Curbline Properties’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curbline Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,081,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

