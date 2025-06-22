Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $4.12 on Friday. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.19. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Unisys will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unisys

About Unisys

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Unisys by 985.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.