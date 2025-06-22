Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $4.12 on Friday. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.19. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Unisys will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.
