Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, June 18th

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) are going to split on Wednesday, June 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 15th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $207.67 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $103.69 and a 12 month high of $236.53. The company has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.88.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.04). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $265.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8,249.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,494,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,476.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,433,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,453,000 after buying an additional 1,343,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $229,316,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,226,000 after buying an additional 1,117,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $120,046,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

