What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for FCNCA Q2 Earnings?

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note issued on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $38.67 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $167.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ FY2026 earnings at $188.00 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FCNCA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,340.33.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,838.48 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $1,473.62 and a 1 year high of $2,412.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,789.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,991.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.47%.
Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares
In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,881.13 per share, with a total value of $31,979.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,369.33. This represents a 1.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,380. This trade represents a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
