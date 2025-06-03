Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,388.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 2.9%
Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $164.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.87.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.8839 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.
