Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $18.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Douglas Emmett

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.7%

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Barclays PLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 43,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 182,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.21 and a beta of 1.21. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $251.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 237.50%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.