Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BASE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

Couchbase stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $245,923.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,395.57. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 272.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

