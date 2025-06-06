Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 282,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 102,015 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth about $4,460,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cars.com by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth about $3,890,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cars.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,984,000 after acquiring an additional 55,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com Trading Down 2.2%
Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $647.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Insider Activity at Cars.com
In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 27,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,642.75. This trade represents a 3.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CARS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.
View Our Latest Analysis on CARS
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cars.com
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.