International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,286,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR stock opened at $206.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.19. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.09 and a fifty-two week high of $207.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

