Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 128.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 7,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

