RFG Advisory LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Datadog by 74.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Stock Up 0.3%

Datadog stock opened at $122.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.53, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. BTIG Research set a $136.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.04.

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 23,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,849,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 396,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,534,520. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $862,646.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 185,871 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,276.84. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 728,776 shares of company stock valued at $78,705,625 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

