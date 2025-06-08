Top Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 5th

Get alerts:

Applied Digital, Oracle, Ryvyl, Riot Platforms, and Core Scientific are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement, or invest in blockchain technology and decentralized ledger systems. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth of blockchain applications in industries like finance, supply chain, and data management without directly holding cryptocurrencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ:APLD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. 114,169,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,053,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.17. 2,163,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,485,719. The company has a market cap of $481.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Ryvyl (RVYL)

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

RVYL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.04. 348,896,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,883,341. Ryvyl has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 4.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.47. 18,587,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,859,127. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 4.74.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $12.52. 6,059,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,661,868. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 6.66. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

