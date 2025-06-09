Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Stock Price Down 18.2% – What’s Next?

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.2% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 193,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average session volume of 46,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Hempalta Trading Down 18.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Hempalta

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

