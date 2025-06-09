Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 172.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,043 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in GrafTech International by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 181,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 343,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EAF opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.55. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.33 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 709.85% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,200. This trade represents a 125.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GrafTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.63.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

