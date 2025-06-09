Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $213.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Phillip Securities lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.