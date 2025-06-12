AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $32.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 279.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 67,595 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 235,067 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 550,427 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMN opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $842.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.19.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $689.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

