Head to Head Survey: Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) vs. AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Argo Blockchain and AMTD Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 1 1 0 0 1.50 AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and AMTD Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain -92.08% N/A -59.43% AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of AMTD Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Argo Blockchain and AMTD Digital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $48.52 million 0.56 -$35.03 million ($0.97) -0.39 AMTD Digital $23.45 million 19.33 $41.74 million N/A N/A

AMTD Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Volatility and Risk

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD Digital has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMTD Digital beats Argo Blockchain on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments. It offers deposit, personal loan, credit card, fund transfer, cross border remittance, insurance, and other payment services. In addition, the company operates SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Further, it offers movies, podcasts, webinars, and videos through online media platforms. Additionally, the company invests in hotel related activities. AMTD Digital Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Paris, France. AMTD Digital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

