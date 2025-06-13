Oracle’s (ORCL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 34.89% from the company’s current price.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $199.67 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $202.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $558.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.