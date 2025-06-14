Blockchain Stocks To Follow Now – June 11th

Get alerts:

Oracle, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, Xunlei, Globant, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, use, or invest in blockchain and distributed ledger technologies. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to firms involved in areas such as cryptocurrency mining, blockchain software development, smart-contract platforms, and related infrastructure. By tracking a company’s performance in the blockchain sector, these stocks offer a way to participate in the growth of decentralized digital networks without directly holding cryptocurrencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.36. 3,594,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,491,932. The firm has a market cap of $498.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ:APLD traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. 24,990,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,901,832. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 6.08. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. 15,744,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,200,251. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 4.53. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $15.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ:CORZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. 2,744,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,068,744. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 6.30. Core Scientific has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $18.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Xunlei (XNET)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

Shares of XNET traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. 4,950,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,422. The stock has a market cap of $334.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.92. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XNET

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.55. 243,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,345. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.03. Globant has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of HIVE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. 7,425,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,626,949. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $379.16 million, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Recommended Stories