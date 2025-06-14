Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CVE:BLN Q4 Earnings

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blackline Safety in a report released on Wednesday, June 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Blackline Safety from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.09.

