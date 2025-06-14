First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Stock Down 2.1%

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92. First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.99.

About First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (ISHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Global E-Commerce index. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to the global e-commerce industry. Securities are selected by market-cap and weighted equally. ISHP was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.