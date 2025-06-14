Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $696,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 5.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period.

Shares of PSCU stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.77. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $67.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

