Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Hold Rating at Benchmark

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $102.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential downside of 36.32% from the stock’s current price.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ODFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $171.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $160.18 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $144.90 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.53 and a 200-day moving average of $176.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.