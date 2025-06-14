Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 393.2% from the May 15th total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Snow Lake Resources Stock Performance
LITM stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. Snow Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $24.44.
Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Snow Lake Resources
Snow Lake Resources Company Profile
Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Snow Lake Resources
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Snow Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snow Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.