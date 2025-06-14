Top Water Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 12th

Get alerts:

PepsiCo, Home Depot, NuScale Power, Coca-Cola, and Progressive are the five Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve managing, distributing, treating or purifying water and related infrastructure and technologies. By investing in water stocks, investors gain exposure to the essential resource of water and the long-term demand trends driven by population growth, urbanization and tightening environmental regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.00. 6,684,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,628,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.63. The company has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

HD traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $363.67. 1,955,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NuScale Power stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,069,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,471,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. NuScale Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,394,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,777,262. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $310.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

PGR stock traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $267.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $157.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.53. Progressive has a 1-year low of $201.34 and a 1-year high of $292.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Featured Articles