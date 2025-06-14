What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for IFF Q4 Earnings?

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q1 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

IFF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $76.05 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.93%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, EVP Stephen N. Landsman purchased 12,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $927,360. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.42 per share, with a total value of $65,807.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,266.06. This trade represents a 55.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,050 shares of company stock worth $1,688,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

