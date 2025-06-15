3,207 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. CX Institutional owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSPU. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 257.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPU opened at $70.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $445.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.53.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

