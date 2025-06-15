Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 150,337 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,337 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $8,144,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Frontdoor by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $56.43 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.37 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 132.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

