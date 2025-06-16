Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 13th

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, Tempus AI, QUALCOMM, and ServiceNow are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, manufacturing or applying AI technologies—such as machine learning algorithms, natural language processing tools and computer vision systems. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapid innovation and potential high growth in areas like autonomous vehicles, robotics, data analytics and AI-driven software. Because the AI sector is still evolving, these stocks can offer strong upside but may also exhibit greater volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.78. 17,131,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,918,853. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.40. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $101.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.04. 2,228,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,045,660. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $227.77 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.40. 6,922,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,981,772. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion and a PE ratio of -9.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.23. 3,017,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,245. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.17. The firm has a market cap of $171.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $13.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $993.45. 452,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,389. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $939.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $974.01. The firm has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Featured Stories