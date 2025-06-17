Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,485,000 after purchasing an additional 221,086 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,660,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,430,000 after purchasing an additional 128,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,063,000 after purchasing an additional 133,641 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,818,000 after purchasing an additional 130,804 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,434,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,376,000 after purchasing an additional 73,066 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.19.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

