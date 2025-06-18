Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 1.1%

DFAT opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.