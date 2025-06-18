Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 9,964.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,810,000 after purchasing an additional 145,283 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 722.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of IHG stock opened at $111.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $91.57 and a 1 year high of $137.25.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.