Comparing Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) and Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cars.com and Global Engine Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 2 3 0 2.60 Global Engine Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cars.com currently has a consensus target price of $18.30, indicating a potential upside of 67.66%. Given Cars.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Global Engine Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 6.32% 16.86% 7.61% Global Engine Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Cars.com and Global Engine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

89.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Cars.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cars.com and Global Engine Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $719.15 million 0.96 $48.19 million $0.68 16.05 Global Engine Group $6.33 million 4.21 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than Global Engine Group.

Summary

Cars.com beats Global Engine Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Global Engine Group

Global Engine Group Holding Limited provides integrated solutions in the information communication technologies (ICT), system integration, and other technical consultation service areas in Hong Kong. The company offers ICT solution services, including cloud platform deployment, IT system design, configuration, maintenance, and data center colocation and cloud services; technical services, such as technical development, support, and outsourcing services for data center and cloud computing infrastructure, mobility and fixed network communications, and Internet-of-things (IoT) projects; and project management services. It serves telecom operators; data center and cloud computing services providers; and IoT solutions providers, resellers, and users. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

