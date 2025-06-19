Trust Point Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,181 Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,663,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,732,000 after buying an additional 226,275 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,829,000 after buying an additional 76,987 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,012,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,724,000 after buying an additional 499,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,695,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,017,000 after purchasing an additional 102,601 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 9,113.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,187,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $66.54.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

