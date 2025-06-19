Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Lowered to Hold Rating by William Blair

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VERV. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $991.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.67. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 303.64% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 962.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,904,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,939,000 after buying an additional 6,254,050 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,648,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,863,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,789,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,382,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,054,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

