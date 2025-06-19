Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Secure Trust Bank Stock Up 0.3%

LON STB opened at GBX 756 ($10.14) on Tuesday. Secure Trust Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 331 ($4.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 908 ($12.18). The company has a market cap of £143.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 655.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 512.05.

Insider Activity at Secure Trust Bank

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider Rachel Lawrence sold 6,167 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 534 ($7.17), for a total transaction of £32,931.78 ($44,191.87). 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank is an established, well‐funded and capitalised UK retail bank with over 70‐years of trading history. Secure Trust Bank operates principally from its head office in Solihull, West Midlands.

The Group’s diversified lending portfolio currently focuses on two sectors:

(i) Business finance through its Real Estate Finance and Commercial Finance divisions, and

(ii) Consumer finance through its Vehicle Finance and Retail Finance divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.