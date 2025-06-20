InCapta (OTCMKTS:INCT) Stock Price Down 12% – Here’s What Happened

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT – Get Free Report) dropped 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 2,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,092,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
InCapta Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.
InCapta Company Profile
InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding company. It is primarily involved in the pre-production of two full-length movies; development of a weekly half hour television show; and production of a radio talk show with LeadingEdgeRadio.com. InCapta, Inc is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than InCapta
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for InCapta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InCapta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.