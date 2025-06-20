Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given a C$16.00 Price Target by Royal Bank Of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUN. Desjardins set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.80 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.80 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.94 and a 12-month high of C$16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The stock has a market cap of C$8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.29.

In other news, Director Adam Ian Lundin bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,623,000.00. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,690,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,070,000 shares of company stock worth $37,265,934. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

