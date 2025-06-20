UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in UBS Group by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

