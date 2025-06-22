Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wells Fargo & Company

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $24.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson downgraded Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $24.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.82. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $25.16.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.59 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 55.25% and a negative net margin of 33.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Robert Carey sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,210. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $156,738.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,056,463.47. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,904 shares of company stock valued at $622,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth $5,650,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 36,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

