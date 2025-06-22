CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,026 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of IAU stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

